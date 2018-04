North Sunflower Academy’s Cheslee Fulgham signed a letter of intent this week to attend Mississippi Delta Community College on a cheer scholarship. Pictured above in front are MDCC Cheer Coach Melinda Andrus, Cheslee and her mother Janet Fulgham. In back are NSA Headmaster Janet Ray, NSA Cheer Coach Hilari Tackett and friend Olivia Whatley.

