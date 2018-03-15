State auditor puts Shaw on notice over court assessment fees
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 9:57am
A number of Mississippi towns and counties have been put on notice by State Auditor Stacey Pickering, including the nearby city of Shaw.
A number of Mississippi towns and counties have been put on notice by State Auditor Stacey Pickering, including the nearby city of Shaw.
The news: Mississippi State's remarkable basketball women finished the regular season a perfect... READ MORE
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs' decision to become an independent instead of a Democrat raises... READ MORE
Darothy Mae Dartez Broussard, 91, of Indianola, formerly of Kaplan, Louisiana, passed away... READ MORE
Video above shows multiple... READ MORE