GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The Furry Lewis plaque on Carrollton Avenue's got the blues.

Faded to near white, one side of the Mississippi Blues Trail marker commemorating the Greenwood native's blues career has deteriorated almost to the point of being unreadable.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers