MVSU receives NEA Big Read Grant
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 4:46pm
ITTA BENA, Miss.—Mississippi Valley State University recently received a $10,150 grant to host the NEA Big Read in the Mississippi Delta community.
ITTA BENA, Miss.—Mississippi Valley State University recently received a $10,150 grant to host the NEA Big Read in the Mississippi Delta community.
(THE CONVERSATION) Widespread, legalized sports gambling could change the way you watch your... READ MORE
The City of Indianola is on the verge of losing two very important employees.
Nemiah Perry “Rock” Wayne, 80, of Indianola, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Olive Branch.
Video above shows multiple... READ MORE