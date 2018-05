The Families First for Mississippi Resource Center held an open house for the community last Friday. Pictured above, State Sen. Willie Simmons, Rep. Sara Thomas and Indianola Mayor Steve Rosenthal can be seen mingling with those in attendance.

Photo by: Bryan Davis

---

