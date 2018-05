According to Sunflower County Circuit Clerk Carolyn Hamilton, the official results for the Mississippi House of Representatives District 30 race, which was held May 8, are in and two candidates, Blake Ferretti and Tracey Rosebud are headed into a runoff election on Tuesday, May 29.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers