Veronica Pritchard, pastor and operator of the Sunflower-based mission Delta Grace, spoke to the Indianola Rotary Club this week. Pritchard said the mission is taking on 10 interns this summer, and the organization is currently raising money to fund the internship program. She was the guest of Rotarian Jerry Nobile.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin