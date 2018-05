I often wonder how many of our younger generation really understand what Memorial Day really stands for. Our veterans are why we have the freedoms we enjoy today. They are the ones who put their lives in harm’s way so that we can enjoy life as a free nation and not have a dictatorial rule.

