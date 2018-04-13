Cops and Robbers April 12, 2018
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 12:02pm
Indianola police made the following arrests,
Indianola police made the following arrests,
An anticipated pitching duel played out as expected Monday night at Bayou Academy in Cleveland... READ MORE
Whether or not Scott Pruitt keeps his job as director of the Environmental Protection Agency,... READ MORE
Funeral services for John William Hall were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, following a 12 p.... READ MORE
Video above shows multiple... READ MORE