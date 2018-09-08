Church News August 9, 2018

Women Day Celebration

Baptist Grove, 408 Cliff Finch, Sunflower, extends to you an invitation to their Women Day Celebration. This program is to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. Your presence is greatly appreciated.

Annual Men and Women Day

The Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church family, 651 Waco Rd Inverness cordially invites you to their Annual Men and Women Day Program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Sunflower County Chancery Clerk Cynthia Chandler from Trinity House of Prayer in Moorhead.

Men’s Day Program

The public is invited to the Annual Men’s Day Program at Lake Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Minister Alexander Wilson of Moorhead.

Family and Friends Day

Living Word Church of God invites you to Family and Friends Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

New Hope Church of God in Christ, 600 Forrest St. invites you to Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. August 12. The speaker is Elder Elijah Walker.

Explorer’s Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study announces its Fall 2018 classes: Monday evening classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. August 13 and Thursday morning classes will begin at 9:15 a.m. August 16. Both classes will meet in the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church to study Making Sense of the Truth: The Gospel of Mark. The cost of a study book is 30.00 for the semester. Nurseries and scholarships are available upon request. For more information, please contact Jana Donahoe at 662-887-6069 or Sara Ann Harris at 662-265-5754. Please join them for this enriching in-depth study of God’s Word.

Annual Revival Services

The Indianola Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 410 Roosevelt Street, will hold its Annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, August 15 through Friday, August 17. The guest minister is Rev. Christal L. Williams, executive regional minister and president of the Christian Church in Tennessee. The theme for this year’s revival is “Second Wind” and the theme song is “Sweet, Sweet Spirit”. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

24th Year Appreciation

The pastor, deacons, and members of First United Baptist Church cordially invite you to join them at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 19 to celebrate their pastor and first lady’s 24th year appreciation, Rev. and Mrs. Clifford D. Wilson, as they gather together to praise God for all the work he has done at First United. Rev. Clinton Simpson, pastor of Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest minister.

Choir Night

Living Word Church of God, invites you to Choir Night at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 19.

Annual Men

Day Program

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower will be celebrating their Annual Men Day Program Sunday. Thanking you in advance for spiritual participation.

It’s Revival Time

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower invites you to their Revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly September 10-14. The evangelist for the week will be Rev. Otis Anthony, Jr.