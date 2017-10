Sunflower police are currently looking for Markevious Carter who has one simple assault and two aggravated assault warrants awaiting him, with at least two of the three resulting from separate weekend altercations with fellow family members.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers