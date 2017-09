Escaped inmate Ryan Young 22 was taken back into custody without incident on Wednesday after being on the run for at least three days.

Young, who was declared armed and dangerous, was caught east of Mound Bayou on Watson Road, just after 5 p.m., where he apparently ran from a house as authorities approached.

