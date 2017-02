In observance of Arbor Day, the Sunflower County Soil & Water Conservation District gave away 2,115 trees at the USDA Service Center in Indianola Friday.

Residents were allowed to select one ornamental and several oaks and cypress.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The ENTERPRISE-TOCSIN.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1FMw4KD

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1FMw5hE