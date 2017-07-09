Mississippi surpasses 2016 number in WNV cases, none reported in Sunflower Co. thus far
- Read more about Mississippi surpasses 2016 number in WNV cases, none reported in Sunflower Co. thus far
Thu, 09/07/2017 - 11:54am
JACKSON, (AP) — Mississippi has more confirmed cases of West Nile virus this year than last.
The state Health Department reported four new cases of the mosquito-borne illness Tuesday — two in Lee County and one each in Calhoun and Clay counties. Those bring this year's total so far to 45 cases, which include two deaths.