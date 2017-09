Positioned upon the credence that education is the foundation of every thriving community in America, the Sunflower County chapter of the NAACP held its first forum of the 2017 political season at Gentry High School on Thursday night.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers