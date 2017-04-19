Libraries look to avoid layoffs, cutting services

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 3:07pm by By RECARDO THOMAS Staff Reporter

State funding to the Sunflower County Library System has been cut 37 percent in the past year, and the forecast doesn’t look much better.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The ENTERPRISE-TOCSIN. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1FMw4KD
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1FMw5hE
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1vRc2P6