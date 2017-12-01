DA headlines MLK program

W. Dewayne Richardson, district attorney for the Fourth Circuit Court District of Mississippi, will be the speaker for the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Program.

 
 
