On rainy days, the grounds of Gentry High School flood, the roofs leak and the awnings over the walkways leak water on students as they enter the building.

Even on sunny days, the facilities around the Indianola portion of the Sunflower County Consolidated School District experience plumbing issues and broken HVAC systems.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin