Due to the rainy weather this week, the community Christmas Tree lighting that was scheduled for Tuesday night was moved.

The tree will be lit tonight at 6 p.m.

Located at the corner of Second Street and Front Street, the tree was put together last week, but by Tuesday morning, organizers of the event were forced to postpone it.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin