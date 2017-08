The City of Indianola Public Works Department is announcing its new routing system for its knuckle boom truck.

“This has nothing to do with our regular garbage collection company schedule or route,” said Indianola Mayor Steve Rosenthal. “There will be no change with that.”

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers